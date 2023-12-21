Business Break
Goodwill, Columbus Parks and Recreation, Keep Columbus Warm, and The Collaborative Community Connection host Winter Wonderland

Goodwill Southern Rivers logo
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight in Columbus, Goodwill, Columbus Parks and Recreation, Keep Columbus Warm, and The Collaborative Community Connection are hosting a Winter Wonderland Community Resource Fair.

Taking place now, until 7 p.m. at the Frank D. Chester Recreation Center off Benning Drive. The free event aims to provide crucial resources to the community, especially during the winter season.

Free clothing and free food will be available Courtesy of Feeding the Valley Food Bank. Also, Safe Kids Columbus, will have a free bike helmet giveaway, and there will be a hot chocolate station, a DIY ornament station, and an opportunity for pictures with Santa Claus.

