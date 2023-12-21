Business Break
Keep Columbus Clean & partners set to host Christmas tree recycling campaign for fish habitat

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Clean along with other local community programs are hosting a city-wide recycling campaign for fish habitats.

From Dec. 26 - Jan. 6, Keep Columbus Clean is partnering with Chattahoochee River Conservancy, Columbus Parks and Recreation, and Public Works to collect unwanted Christmas trees after the holidays. The Christmas trees will be used for fish habitat in lakes.

According to Keep Columbus Clean, the trees will be thrown in lakes to create reefs for fish to provide new nesting grounds, allows algae to grow, and allowing them to hide from bigger fish.

Keep Columbus Clean are asking for trees to be stripped of all decorations before donating. The drop off locations include:

  • Shirley Winston Park
  • Cooper Creek Park
  • Dinglewood Park
  • Britt David Park
  • Oxbow Meadows (at the main gate)

For more information, contact Lisa Thomas-Cutts at 706-225-4008 or kcbc1987@columbusga.org.

