MCSO hosts Coat Drive, donating coats to deserving students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office along with local businesses and leading licensor of camouflage patterns Realtree, some students in the Muscogee County School District will now have a coat to stay warm during these colder months.

Trey Giles, who works with the school system and heads the South East Select Travel Ball Team reached out to Sheriff Greg Countryman to discuss how 38 children at Forest Road and Dawson Elementary School did not have winter clothing.

The MCSO partnered with Realtree President Bill Jordan and Vice President of Marketing Jim McGinn, to assist in the need.

Thanks to their overwhelming generosity, they were able to provide each child with a coat and other items needed this holiday season.

“We believe to be productive with outreach you have to have inter reach. What you see here today is the inter reach that will touch those on the outside,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman.

In total, 40 students were helped through this Coat Donation.

