One person dead following shooting on Garfield St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead after being shot in LaGrange.

LaGrange police officials say on Wednesday, Dec. 20, they responded to a shooting on Garfield Street.

Police say they found Jonathan Daniel with a gunshot wound - and was later pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation as the suspect is still unknown.

If you have any information about the incident please call the following:

LaGrange Police Department: 706-883-2603

Detective Prichard: 706-883-2628

Troup County Crime Stoppers: 706-812-1000

