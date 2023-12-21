Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

One person injured in shooting on Glenwood Dr. in Columbus

(WAVE)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured after a shooting on Glenwood Dr. in Columbus.

On Dec. 20, police responded to the Glenwood Dr. area in reference to the person being shot. Upon arrival they found a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle. Officials say his injury is non-life-threatening.

Officials say a home on Bolton Avenue was also struck by gun fire. These two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends speak about 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City

Latest News

Auburn police arrest 15 year-old and 19-year-old on burglary charges
Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 19-year-old on burglary charges
Girls Inc. of Columbus hosts pep rally for Central High School State Champion Flag Football team
Girls Inc. of Columbus hosts pep rally for Central High School State Champion Flag Football team
Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 19-year-old on burglary charges
Girls Inc. of Columbus hosts pep rally for Central High School State Champion Flag Football team
Girls Inc. of Columbus Flag Football
RECAP: National Signing Day