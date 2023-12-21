One person injured in shooting on Glenwood Dr. in Columbus
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured after a shooting on Glenwood Dr. in Columbus.
On Dec. 20, police responded to the Glenwood Dr. area in reference to the person being shot. Upon arrival they found a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle. Officials say his injury is non-life-threatening.
Our officers responded to a shooting last night in the 3100 block of Bolton Ave. One person injured. #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) December 21, 2023
Officials say a home on Bolton Avenue was also struck by gun fire. These two incidents are related.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.