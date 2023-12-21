Business Break
Staying dry for now as we start warming up

Tyler’s forecast
Clouds rolling back in later on Thursday as temperatures begin to warm up. We go more in-depth into the Christmas forecast in this video forecast.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though we’ll be in and out of the clouds for the rest of the week into the weekend, it should stay dry. It’ll be warming up, too. Rain holds off more or less until Christmas.

After a cold and clear start Thursday, we’ll have increasing clouds. More clouds than sun during the afternoon. Highs between 57 and 61 degrees.

Another frosty cold morning, but morning sunshine will start to warm us up Thursday. More clouds by the afternoon as we approach 60°.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll hold onto a mostly cloudy sky tonight. The clouds will act as a blanket so it won’t be quite as cold. Lows dip into the mid 30s in the coldest spots, upper 30s to near 40 degrees elsewhere.

Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with a better chance of more as we go into the afternoon. Pleasant and dry with highs between 62 and 64 degrees.

No problems when it comes to weather for the last four shopping days of the Christmas season!
No problems when it comes to weather for the last four shopping days of the Christmas season!(Source: WTVM Weather)

No problems weather-wise through the weekend as you run those last minute errands and finish your shopping. It will be very mild with highs well into the 60s and lows in the 40s. There could be a stray shower or two around Christmas Eve Night.

Mild but dry for most of the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re still on track for our wettest weather to arrive by Christmas. Rain is likely at times with about a half inch to one inch of rain expected on average in the Chattahoochee Valley. It will be at least 20-30 degrees warmer than last Christmas! Morning temps are forecast to start in the 50s with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We'll have a much warmer and wetter Christmas this year compared to last year.(Source: WTVM Weather)
Here's an idea of the system that's due to move in Monday (Christmas Day).
Here's an idea of the system that's due to move in Monday (Christmas Day).(Source: WTVM Weather)

As of now, a few showers may linger Tuesday morning, but it should be drier overall. Cooler weather returns a few days after Christmas with a slight chance of rain possible through most of next week.

The wettest weather is expected right around Christmas. While a few showers may linger in the days after Christmas, it should be drying out overall. Another cool down is due in here a few days after Christmas.(Source: WTVM Weather)

