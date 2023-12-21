Business Break
Suspect arrested after failed robbery attempt leaving one man dead in LaGrange

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A failed robbery has left one suspect dead and one charged with felony murder.

LaGrange police officials say on Wednesday, Dec. 20, they responded to a shooting on Garfield Street.

Police say they found Jonathan Daniel with a gunshot wound - and was later pronounced dead.

According to police officials, Jonathan Daniel and suspect Antonio Stephens attempted to rob a man at gun point. Daniel held the victim at gun point resulting in the victim firing his own gun in self-defense.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, Stephens was arrested and charged with felony murder.

