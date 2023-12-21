Business Break
Ulta Beauty set to reopen to customers just ahead of the holidays

Ulta Beauty set to reopen to customers just ahead of the holidays
Ulta Beauty set to reopen to customers just ahead of the holidays
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just in time for Christmas, a certain store is gifting its customers a reopening!

Ulta Beauty on Whittlesey Boulevard is opening to all tomorrow, December 22!

Through this weekend, the hours of the store will be 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Then the store will resume its regular hours.

  • Sunday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Monday - Wednesday - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Thursday - Saturday - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

News Leader 9 spoke to an employee over the phone and they said the store has everything new inside.

The store has been closed since August from an electrical shortage.

