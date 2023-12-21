Valley Rescue Mission providing free coats to those in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s something so many of us make take for granted, but not everyone has access to a warm coat when it gets cold outside. One organization in Columbus has their doors open for people to receive help.

“There’s some people that don’t care and there’s some people who are, and Valley’s one of them,” said Derrick Tant.

Tant is currently experiencing homelessness. He came to Valley Rescue Mission to pick out a new coat to stay warm.

He said the organization is a blessing, and giving out free coats helps homeless people a lot.

“It keeps me warm at night and stuff. During the day when it’s cold,” Tant said.

According to Ernest Perritt with Valley Rescue Mission, 600 coats, on average, are given to people for free during the months of cold weather.

Those coats don’t just benefit those facing homelessness, but anyone who has a need.

“You come in. If you need a coat, you just go to our counter and give them your name, and they’ll plug you into the computer, and you pick out a coat,” Perritt said.

According to Perritt, they ask for your name to make sure people don’t abuse the service.

“If they wore it out in that short of a time or whatever reason, we’ll give them another one after a month. We just don’t want them coming in everyday grabbing coats. We want to help them,” he said.

Valley Rescue Mission is located on 2nd Avenue in Columbus, and they are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Perritt said no questions will be asked if you come to get a coat at the main office.

“We’re appointed by God to that. To take care of others, and that’s what this mission has always been about for 60 years now. You know, we serve Christ in the Community that pretty much states it right there. We don’t do it for our pride. We don’t do it to say hey look at us. We do it because the Lord asks us to do,” he said.

According to Perritt, one reason they can give out free coats is due to Drives like our WTVM Annual Coat Drive which kicked off Dec. 18.

