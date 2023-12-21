Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Valley Rescue Mission providing free coats to those in need

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s something so many of us make take for granted, but not everyone has access to a warm coat when it gets cold outside. One organization in Columbus has their doors open for people to receive help.

“There’s some people that don’t care and there’s some people who are, and Valley’s one of them,” said Derrick Tant.

Tant is currently experiencing homelessness. He came to Valley Rescue Mission to pick out a new coat to stay warm.

He said the organization is a blessing, and giving out free coats helps homeless people a lot.

“It keeps me warm at night and stuff. During the day when it’s cold,” Tant said.

According to Ernest Perritt with Valley Rescue Mission, 600 coats, on average, are given to people for free during the months of cold weather.

Those coats don’t just benefit those facing homelessness, but anyone who has a need.

“You come in. If you need a coat, you just go to our counter and give them your name, and they’ll plug you into the computer, and you pick out a coat,” Perritt said.

According to Perritt, they ask for your name to make sure people don’t abuse the service.

“If they wore it out in that short of a time or whatever reason, we’ll give them another one after a month. We just don’t want them coming in everyday grabbing coats. We want to help them,” he said.

Valley Rescue Mission is located on 2nd Avenue in Columbus, and they are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Perritt said no questions will be asked if you come to get a coat at the main office.

“We’re appointed by God to that. To take care of others, and that’s what this mission has always been about for 60 years now. You know, we serve Christ in the Community that pretty much states it right there. We don’t do it for our pride. We don’t do it to say hey look at us. We do it because the Lord asks us to do,” he said.

According to Perritt, one reason they can give out free coats is due to Drives like our WTVM Annual Coat Drive which kicked off Dec. 18.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Phenix City crime scene
23-year-old shot, killed after leaving Christmas party in Phenix City

Latest News

MCSO hosts Coat Drive, donating coats to deserving students
MCSO hosts Coat Drive, donating coats to deserving students
Columbus City Council set to hold executive meeting
Columbus City Council set to hold executive meeting
Back Columbus Blue serves over 400 first responders during annual luncheon
Back Columbus Blue serves over 400 first responders during annual luncheon
Goodwill Southern Rivers logo
Goodwill hosts Winter Wonderland