Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Veterans Memorial Middle School Choir has one hurdle left in getting to Orlando

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Veterans Memorial Middle School Choir is hoping to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios in March. There is only one problem, they don’t have the transportation to get there.

We were joined by choir director Olivia Fortson, Addesyn, and Ethan to learn more about how the community may be able to help.

FULL INTERVIEW ABOVE.

To contribute to the choir’s GoFundMe page, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends speak about 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City

Latest News

Auburn University visits PCR
Auburn University mascot ‘Aubie’ visits Piedmont Columbus Regional
Ulta Beauty set to reopen to customers just ahead of the holidays
Ulta Beauty set to reopen to customers just ahead of the holidays
Christmas tree recycle
Keep Columbus Clean & partners set to host Christmas tree recycling campaign for fish habitat
Columbus City Council set to hold executive meeting
Columbus City Council approves vote to provide funding to Golden Park