Christmas Eve Weekend is Here; Rain Returns Late Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek's Friday Evening Forecast On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday will be a dry day for us with lots of sunshine and highs near the 70 degree mark. It will be a fine day for any last minute shoppers out there, but as we get ready for Christmas Eve, changes will be on the way. Rain chances return late in the evening and into the overnight hours, so as Santa makes his arrival to the Chattahoochee Valley, he will need to make sure he has the rain gear handy. For Christmas Day, it’s just now getting in the range of some of the high resolution computer models, and it looks right now like the wettest part of the day will be during the first part of the day with a chance we might be able to dry things out later in the day. We’ll continue to watch things closely in the extended forecast for you and fine-tune any changes to our rain coverage - just know that it may not be a complete washout! A few showers could linger into Tuesday morning, but most of next week looks dry overall with highs in the low to mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday, dropping back to the 50s - and potentially the 40s - for the middle and end of the week. Lows will be dipping into the 20s and 30s, and it appears that as we head into next weekend - including New Year’s Eve next Sunday - our forecast will remain dry and colder than average.

