Columbus mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman faces multiple charges, including murder, following the death of her infant child.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were contacted on Dec. 7 after a two-month-old arrived at Piedmont Columbus Regional suffering from injuries.

The infant was air-lifted to an Atlanta hospital, where the staff determined the baby’s injuries were non-accidental. After being listed in critical condition for four days, the infant died as a result of its trauma.

CPD’s Adult & Youth Services Unit conducted a death investigation that resulted in charges being filed against the child’s mother, Lakisha Neal.

Neal was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with the following crimes:

First-degree murder

First-degree cruelty to children

Second-degree cruelty to children

She appeared in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. She was denied bond and sent back to the Muscogee County Jail. Her case was also sent to the Superior Court.

