Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby appears in court

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman faces multiple charges, including murder, following the death of her infant child.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were contacted on Dec. 7 after a two-month-old arrived at Piedmont Columbus Regional suffering from injuries.

The infant was air-lifted to an Atlanta hospital, where the staff determined the baby’s injuries were non-accidental. After being listed in critical condition for four days, the infant died as a result of its trauma.

CPD’s Adult & Youth Services Unit conducted a death investigation that resulted in charges being filed against the child’s mother, Lakisha Neal.

Neal was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with the following crimes:

  • First-degree murder
  • First-degree cruelty to children
  • Second-degree cruelty to children

She appeared in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. She was denied bond and sent back to the Muscogee County Jail. Her case was also sent to the Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Still photo of handcuffs.
Columbus police arrest 13-year-old in CSU graduate murder case

Latest News

Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members
Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members