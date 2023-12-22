Business Break
Columbus mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby

Lakisha Neal charged with murder for the death of her two-month-old baby
Lakisha Neal charged with murder for the death of her two-month-old baby(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman faces multiple charges, including murder, following the death of her infant child.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were contacted on Dec. 7 after a two-month-old arrived at Piedmont Columbus Regional suffering from injuries.

The infant was air-lifted to an Atlanta hospital, where the staff determined the baby’s injuries were non-accidental. After being listed in critical condition for four days, the infant died as a result of its trauma.

CPD’s Adult & Youth Services Unit conducted a death investigation that resulted in charges being filed against the child’s mother, Lakisha Neal.

Neal was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with the following crimes:

  • First-degree murder
  • First-degree cruelty to children
  • Second-degree cruelty to children

She is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m.

