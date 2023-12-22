Business Break
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting

By Jatavia O'Neal and Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department continues its investigation, searching for two men involved in a shooting that injured two people in North Columbus.

According to police, two victims, a male and female, arrived at a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in a double shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Rollins Way.

Officials say the male victim has non-life-threatening injuries. However, the female victim is in critical condition.

During an investigation, authorities uncovered the female victim was being assaulted in a parking lot by two male suspects. When the male victim attempted to help the woman, they both were shot.

Police have identified the two suspects as 57-year-old Kenneth Ray Henderson and 39-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Spradley. Both men are being considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts or information on the incident should call 991 or Sgt. K. Phillips at 706-225-4408.

