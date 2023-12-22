Business Break
Curb and gutter installation causes lane closures in Auburn

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn residents should prepare for lane closures on Martin Luther King Drive.

From Dec. 21 - Dec. 29, contractors are scheduled to install curb and gutters. The lanes will be closed from 8:30 a.m - 4 p.m. between Richard Road and Byrd Street.

Traffic control will be in place to help drivers navigate around the closure. The city of Auburn advise drivers to be cautious while in the area and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

