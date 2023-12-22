Death investigation underway following high-speed deputy pursuit in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a police pursuit in Lee County.

According to officials, on December 21 around 7 p.m., Lee County officials received a call from a person driving east on U.S. 280 near Lee Road 251 - just east of Salem. The caller said a white sedan was swerving in and out of traffic lanes. The caller also provided a license plate number.

Lee County deputies were able to locate the vehicle not long after 7:00 p.m. CST as it continued eastbound on US 280. The vehicle was being operated in a reckless manner and when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated to escape from police.

A pursuit started, and the vehicle continued east into Phenix City along several roadways including U.S. 80 and Summerville Road. Phenix City police, Russell County sheriff’s deputies, and an ALEA trooper engaged in the pursuit as speeds reached 130 miles per hour.

The pursuit returned to U.S. 280 westbound toward Opelika and spike strip tire deflation devices were successfully deployed at U.S. 280 and Lee Road 379. Even though the tires were deflated, the white sedan continued to travel westbound at a speed nearing 100 miles per hour.

The sedan came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Lee Road 249 in Bleecker. The driver exited the vehicle and initially resisted as law enforcement officers worked to take him into custody.

Officers used a stun gun in the attempt to take the driver into custody. Within a minute, the driver was handcuffed.

Within a few seconds, officers noticed the driver was not breathing. An ambulance was requested, CPR was initiated and Narcan administered by officers on the scene. The driver was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Medical personnel at Piedmont pronounced the driver, now identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Jackson, of Opelika, dead.

Due to multiple agency involvement, Sheriff Jones has requested the Opelika Police Department take the lead on the investigation into the circumstances of the incident as a non-involved agency.

Jackson will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

