‘Final Kick-Off’ for Manchester High School teen, Brandon Smith

(Source: Family of Brandon Smith)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On the heels of a local teenager’s tragic death, family and friends from Meriwether County celebrated his life with a homegoing service. The football player was remembered just a few days before Christmas.

Emotions were high as loved ones, teammates, classmates, mentors, and coaches gathered for the “Final Kick-off” for 17-year-old Brandon Smith, the Manchester High football player who was found dead just a day before his team competed in a state championship.

BJ, B. Smith, or Brandon Smith, was a 17-year-old who had dreams of being in the NFL one day and was laid to rest Thursday.

Loved ones were in their blue and white, the colors Smith wore as a Manchester Blue Devil. Head Football Coach Stephen Holmes spoke at the funeral of the player he lost tragically.

“His one life has impacted so many people, so many adults, and they’re better for it today.”

Holmes says Smith made a big impression on his teammates.

“Those young men in the last three years of knowing B. Smith are so much better. They’ve all grown because of him.”

“School is really not the same knowing that he is gone.”

Like family, classmates are feeling the void of this young man’s life.

“He had a loving soul. walked to school everyday with a bright smile on his face. He’d come to you and speak to you”

“Like everyone says, he had that smile; he was a very respectful young man.”

Smith’s mentor, Nelly Rush Wilkins says the loss of Manchester’s number 52 has also brought a community together.

“We’re trusting, believing, and hoping from someone to be brought to justice. Until that happens, we’re still in distress, we’re still in pain. Our young people are still looking for answers.”

“There’s someone amongst us that’s done something that’s evil, taking Brandon away from us, so we’re hurting as a community, but we’re keeping the faith, trusting god and we’re praying.”

Manchester police have not made any arrests in the death of Brandon Smith.

