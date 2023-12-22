HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Thursday, December 22

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Muscogee County Christmas Tournament wrapped up Thursday night.

The Hardaway Hawks and the Carver Tigers faced off in the girls’ championship game, while the Carver Tigers and the Spencer Greenwave faced off in the boys’ championship game.

Both the Hardaway Girls and the Carver Boys were crowned champs.

Hardaway’s Adazha Burrell and Carver’s Tony Montgomery were crowned MCSD Christmas Tournament MVPs.

Please see the video player above for highlights from the Hardaway and Carver wins.

