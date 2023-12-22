Business Break
Lee County Board of Education announces free/reduced lunch for 2023-24 school year

School lunch stock image
School lunch stock image(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier today, the Lee County Board of Education announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children apart of schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.

According to the press release, the Lee County Board of Education will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision. It allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to discard school meal applications and serve food at no charge to students who are enrolled.

The schools enrolled in the program are as follows:

  • Beauregard High School
  • Beauregard Elementary School
  • Sanford Middle School
  • Loachapoka High School
  • Loachapoka Elementary School
  • Beulah High School
  • Beulah Elementary School
  • East Smiths Station Elementary School
  • West Smiths Station Elementary School
  • South Smiths Station Elementary School
  • Wacoochee Elementary School
  • Smith’s Station High School
  • Smith’s Station Jr. High School
  • Smith’s Station Freshman Center

For more information on this decision, contact Priscella Goodson, Child Nutrition Program Bookkeeper at 334-705-4142 or email goodson.priscella@lee.k12.al.us.

