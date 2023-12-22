Lee County Board of Education announces free/reduced lunch for 2023-24 school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier today, the Lee County Board of Education announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children apart of schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.

According to the press release, the Lee County Board of Education will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision. It allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to discard school meal applications and serve food at no charge to students who are enrolled.

The schools enrolled in the program are as follows:

Beauregard High School

Beauregard Elementary School

Sanford Middle School

Loachapoka High School

Loachapoka Elementary School

Beulah High School

Beulah Elementary School

East Smiths Station Elementary School

West Smiths Station Elementary School

South Smiths Station Elementary School

Wacoochee Elementary School

Smith’s Station High School

Smith’s Station Jr. High School

Smith’s Station Freshman Center

For more information on this decision, contact Priscella Goodson, Child Nutrition Program Bookkeeper at 334-705-4142 or email goodson.priscella@lee.k12.al.us.

