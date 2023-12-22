Lee County Board of Education announces free/reduced lunch for 2023-24 school year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier today, the Lee County Board of Education announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children apart of schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.
According to the press release, the Lee County Board of Education will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision. It allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to discard school meal applications and serve food at no charge to students who are enrolled.
The schools enrolled in the program are as follows:
- Beauregard High School
- Beauregard Elementary School
- Sanford Middle School
- Loachapoka High School
- Loachapoka Elementary School
- Beulah High School
- Beulah Elementary School
- East Smiths Station Elementary School
- West Smiths Station Elementary School
- South Smiths Station Elementary School
- Wacoochee Elementary School
- Smith’s Station High School
- Smith’s Station Jr. High School
- Smith’s Station Freshman Center
For more information on this decision, contact Priscella Goodson, Child Nutrition Program Bookkeeper at 334-705-4142 or email goodson.priscella@lee.k12.al.us.
