Local organizations host toy giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas came early for kids in Columbus.

House of Jesse and the Veterans and Friends Associates hosted a toy giveaway for girls and boys ages 3 and up.

Founder of House of Jesse, Jesse Warren, says all he wants to do is put a smile on kids face.

“The main thing that we finally started this and this is what VA/FA and House of Jesse wants to do is we want to put smiles on the kids faces.”

Active member of VA/FA, Bobby Hodge Jr. says, “With all of the crime and stuff going on in the neighborhood now there is so much one can do and everybody could play a part because all you’ve got to do is be a part.”

This was the organization’s first toy giveaway and participants hope the giveaway will continue to grow over the years.

