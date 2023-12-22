Local organizations host toy giveaway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas came early for kids in Columbus.
House of Jesse and the Veterans and Friends Associates hosted a toy giveaway for girls and boys ages 3 and up.
Founder of House of Jesse, Jesse Warren, says all he wants to do is put a smile on kids face.
“The main thing that we finally started this and this is what VA/FA and House of Jesse wants to do is we want to put smiles on the kids faces.”
Active member of VA/FA, Bobby Hodge Jr. says, “With all of the crime and stuff going on in the neighborhood now there is so much one can do and everybody could play a part because all you’ve got to do is be a part.”
This was the organization’s first toy giveaway and participants hope the giveaway will continue to grow over the years.
