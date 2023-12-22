Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Local organizations host toy giveaway in Columbus

House of Jesse and the VA/FA host Toy Giveaway
House of Jesse and the VA/FA host Toy Giveaway
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas came early for kids in Columbus.

House of Jesse and the Veterans and Friends Associates hosted a toy giveaway for girls and boys ages 3 and up.

Founder of House of Jesse, Jesse Warren, says all he wants to do is put a smile on kids face.

“The main thing that we finally started this and this is what VA/FA and House of Jesse wants to do is we want to put smiles on the kids faces.”

Active member of VA/FA, Bobby Hodge Jr. says, “With all of the crime and stuff going on in the neighborhood now there is so much one can do and everybody could play a part because all you’ve got to do is be a part.”

This was the organization’s first toy giveaway and participants hope the giveaway will continue to grow over the years.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

SNAP Benefit
SNAP delay leaves Georgia families worried about food days before Christmas
Curb and gutter installation causes lane closures in Auburn
Atlanta airport Friday morning.
Holiday travel rush off to a good start across Georgia
House of Jesse and the VA/FA host Toy Giveaway
House of Jesse and the VA/FA host Toy Giveaway