MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Vet Battling Terminal Cancer Gets Final Wish In Tank On Fort Moore

FORT MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - An Army veteran with cancer was told he had a few months left to live, and his dying wish was to fire a powerful weapon one more time, the same tank he was in during the Iraq War. Fort Moore made it happen.

“Things started with me generating a bucket list over a year ago,” Army Veteran with stomach cancer Jay Tenison said. “I felt compelled to pop back in the tank, fire again, and prove to myself I could do it.”

“For a lot of us whose lives have been touched by cancer, this spoke to us,” 316th Calvary Brigade Commander COL Ryan Kranc said.

39-year-old former Army tanker Jay Tenison was active duty until 2008, deploying to the war in Iraq. Now he has a new fight: terminal stomach cancer. And in September, doctors gave Jay 3 to 6 months to live. Before that, he posted a request on Reddit to get into an Abrams tank one more time and fire away.

Boom! Fort Moore was able to finally get a “yes.” The Army veteran got suited up but was worried about being able to climb down into the tank, being weak after losing at least 60 pounds. He did it and delivered what’s known as the “Thunder of Doom.”

“I was not prepared for the first boom when I fired my first round,” Tenison told News Leader 9.

“There’s an incredible sense of accomplishment to see what he did today and he hit every target, every single target on the first shot, which is pretty incredible,” COL Kranc said.

His final shots in an Abrams tank, a year in the making and after getting some quick training on Fort Moore from some of the Army’s finest instructors who teach master gunners.

“I feel like I owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone who put this together and made this happen,” Tenison said.

His dad added, “Great honor for him to be considered part of the team again. He was very team-oriented when he was in.”

On this special day, he also became a distinguished knight in the Order of St. George, a prestigious award given to tanker and cavalry soldiers for outstanding service.

“If it was to make him happy, with this last wish, we were just glad to have been a part of it,” COL Kranc told us.

After firing, Tenison said, “Pulling on the trigger. Feeling the Thunder of Doom one more time.”

Jay called it a shot-in-the-dark dream come true. Next on the bucket list: sky diving.

