Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a Muscogee County public defender was arrested on drug charges at the scene of a double shooting that took place on Rollins Way in Columbus earlier today.

Sirena Saunders was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance.

Possession of a firearm or a knife during the commission of a crime.

Possession and use of drug-related objects.

It is unknown if Saunders was directly involved in the double shooting that took place on Rollins Way.

