Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting

Sirena Saunders
Sirena Saunders(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a Muscogee County public defender was arrested on drug charges at the scene of a double shooting that took place on Rollins Way in Columbus earlier today.

Sirena Saunders was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance.
  • Possession of a firearm or a knife during the commission of a crime.
  • Possession and use of drug-related objects.

It is unknown if Saunders was directly involved in the double shooting that took place on Rollins Way.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

