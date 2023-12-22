Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a Muscogee County public defender was arrested on drug charges at the scene of a double shooting that took place on Rollins Way in Columbus earlier today.
Sirena Saunders was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance.
- Possession of a firearm or a knife during the commission of a crime.
- Possession and use of drug-related objects.
It is unknown if Saunders was directly involved in the double shooting that took place on Rollins Way.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.
