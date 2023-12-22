Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House has cancelled Elf the Musical.
According to the Springer, a number of cast and crew members have fallen ill, and in the best interest of their health and safety, as well as the quality of the production, the Springer has made the decision to cancel the upcoming performances scheduled for Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23.
The Springer is offering multiple refund options:
- Refund Option: You may request a full refund for the cost of your ticket(s). Please contact our box office at (706) 327-3699 or boxoffice@springeropearhouse.org to initiate the refund process. We appreciate your patience as we work to process a high volume of requests.
- Donation Option: If you would like to support the Springer Opera House, we invite you to consider donating the value of your ticket(s) back to the theatre. Your generous contribution will help us navigate unforeseen challenges and continue to bring quality productions to our community. If you choose this option, please request a donation receipt from our box office.
- Alternative Show Option: In an effort to provide an alternative entertainment option, we would like to offer you complimentary tickets to another upcoming performance. Please browse our schedule at www.springeroperahouse.org and let us know which show you would like to attend. You may contact the box office via the above information to request your new option.
Please select and submit your choice by using the following form: Elf the Musical Ticket Replacement Options.
