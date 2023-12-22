Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members

Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members
Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members(Source: Springer Opera House)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House has cancelled Elf the Musical.

According to the Springer, a number of cast and crew members have fallen ill, and in the best interest of their health and safety, as well as the quality of the production, the Springer has made the decision to cancel the upcoming performances scheduled for Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23.

The Springer is offering multiple refund options:

  • Refund Option: You may request a full refund for the cost of your ticket(s). Please contact our box office at (706) 327-3699 or boxoffice@springeropearhouse.org to initiate the refund process. We appreciate your patience as we work to process a high volume of requests.
  • Donation Option: If you would like to support the Springer Opera House, we invite you to consider donating the value of your ticket(s) back to the theatre. Your generous contribution will help us navigate unforeseen challenges and continue to bring quality productions to our community. If you choose this option, please request a donation receipt from our box office.
  • Alternative Show Option: In an effort to provide an alternative entertainment option, we would like to offer you complimentary tickets to another upcoming performance. Please browse our schedule at www.springeroperahouse.org and let us know which show you would like to attend. You may contact the box office via the above information to request your new option.

Please select and submit your choice by using the following form: Elf the Musical Ticket Replacement Options.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Still photo of handcuffs.
Columbus police arrest 13-year-old in CSU graduate murder case

Latest News

Woman in critical condition after shooting on Rollins Way in Columbus
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Rollins Way in Columbus
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Police do not cross
Death investigation underway following high-speed deputy pursuit in Lee County
Lakisha Neal charged with murder for the death of her two-month-old baby
Columbus mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby