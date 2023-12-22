Still dry as we’re warming up, Rain by Christmas
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warming trend is well underway. We get a little warmer each day through Christmas morning. A few of us may see rain Christmas Eve, but it is most likely not arriving until late.
Clouds Friday morning should give way to a little more sun later in the day. Dry with seasonable temperatures. Highs mostly between 61 and 65 degrees.
Fewer clouds overnight. A typical December chill with lows early Saturday in the mid 30s in the coldest spots to low 40s closer to Columbus.
Plenty of sun with a few passing clouds Saturday as we kick off the holiday weekend. Highs between 66 and 70 degrees.
Pretty much just as warm Sunday afternoon, but you will notice more clouds returning. It will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs again in the upper 60s in many spots. It should be dry through most of the weekend. However, showers could start to arrive toward evening Sunday and certainly later Christmas Eve Night. Some of the candlelight services could have a few showers, more likely for midnight mass through Christmas Day.
Christmas Day is expected to be the wettest day. We’re forecasting periods of rain, steady at times. Breezy as well. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs still in the low to mid 60s. Rain should start tapering down Monday night/Tuesday morning.
Sun could be slow to return next week even as we dry out thanks to an upper level system to our north. A couple days after Christmas the chill is expected to return and will likely stick around through New Year’s Day.
