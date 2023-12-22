Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Still dry as we’re warming up, Rain by Christmas

Tyler’s forecast
A warm up is underway and it will last through Christmas. Rain moves in toward the holiday though.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warming trend is well underway. We get a little warmer each day through Christmas morning. A few of us may see rain Christmas Eve, but it is most likely not arriving until late.

Warmer than average for the next 5 days across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Warmer than average for the next 5 days across the Chattahoochee Valley.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds Friday morning should give way to a little more sun later in the day. Dry with seasonable temperatures. Highs mostly between 61 and 65 degrees.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s with more clouds than sun.
Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s with more clouds than sun.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Fewer clouds overnight. A typical December chill with lows early Saturday in the mid 30s in the coldest spots to low 40s closer to Columbus.

Plenty of sun with a few passing clouds Saturday as we kick off the holiday weekend. Highs between 66 and 70 degrees.

Rain starts to move in Christmas Eve Night and certainly Christmas Day at times.
Rain starts to move in Christmas Eve Night and certainly Christmas Day at times.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Pretty much just as warm Sunday afternoon, but you will notice more clouds returning. It will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs again in the upper 60s in many spots. It should be dry through most of the weekend. However, showers could start to arrive toward evening Sunday and certainly later Christmas Eve Night. Some of the candlelight services could have a few showers, more likely for midnight mass through Christmas Day.

Some of us may get rain toward sunset on Christmas Eve.
Some of us may get rain toward sunset on Christmas Eve.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Christmas Day is expected to be the wettest day. We’re forecasting periods of rain, steady at times. Breezy as well. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs still in the low to mid 60s. Rain should start tapering down Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Soggy at times for Christmas Day with a good breeze, too.
Soggy at times for Christmas Day with a good breeze, too.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sun could be slow to return next week even as we dry out thanks to an upper level system to our north. A couple days after Christmas the chill is expected to return and will likely stick around through New Year’s Day.

Drying out after Christmas and cooling down eventually, too.
Drying out after Christmas and cooling down eventually, too.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

Latest News

A warm up is underway and it will last through Christmas. Rain moves in toward the holiday...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek's Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Derek's Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Mild but dry for most of the weekend.
Dry Friday & Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead; Santa Brings Rain for the 25th
Another frosty cold morning, but morning sunshine will start to warm us up Thursday. More...
Staying dry for now as we start warming up