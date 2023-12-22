Ulta Beauty reopens to customers just ahead of the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just in time for Christmas, a certain store is gifting its customers a reopening!

Ulta Beauty on Whittlesey Boulevard opened at 8 a.m. earlier today. Customers were lined up all along the sidewalk of the store.

Through this weekend, the hours of the store will be 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Then the store will resume its regular hours.

Sunday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday - Wednesday - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

News Leader 9 spoke to an employee over the phone and they said the store has everything new inside.

The store has been closed since August from an electrical shortage.

