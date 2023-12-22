Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Ulta Beauty reopens to customers just ahead of the holidays

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just in time for Christmas, a certain store is gifting its customers a reopening!

Ulta Beauty on Whittlesey Boulevard opened at 8 a.m. earlier today. Customers were lined up all along the sidewalk of the store.

Through this weekend, the hours of the store will be 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Then the store will resume its regular hours.

  • Sunday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Monday - Wednesday - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Thursday - Saturday - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

News Leader 9 spoke to an employee over the phone and they said the store has everything new inside.

The store has been closed since August from an electrical shortage.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Still photo of handcuffs.
Columbus police arrest 13-year-old in CSU graduate murder case

Latest News

Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members
Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Springer Opera House cancels Elf the Musical due to sick cast, crew members
Lakisha Neal charged with murder for the death of her two-month-old baby
Columbus mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby appears in court