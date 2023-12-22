Woman in critical condition after shooting on Rollins Way in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Columbus early Friday morning.

According to Columbus police, two victims, a male and female, arrived to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in a double shooting on Rollins Way near Bradley Parkway. Officials say the male victim has non-life-threatening injuries. However, the female victim is in critical condition.

