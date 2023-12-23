CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department released a statement on an officer-involved shooting that occurred outside the Peachtree Mall last night.

According to CPD, on Friday, December 22, an officer-involved shooting occurred outside the Peachtree Mall. They say officers initially responded to a report of car break-ins.

Officials say after making contact with a male individual, they say the individual fired shots at one of the Columbus police officers, and the officer returned fire.

Officials say the suspect was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. In line with CPD’s protocol, both the GBI and CPD’s Office of Professional Standards will investigate the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation officials say.

