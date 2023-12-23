Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department released a statement on an officer-involved shooting that occurred outside the Peachtree Mall last night.

According to CPD, on Friday, December 22, an officer-involved shooting occurred outside the Peachtree Mall. They say officers initially responded to a report of car break-ins.

Officials say after making contact with a male individual, they say the individual fired shots at one of the Columbus police officers, and the officer returned fire.

Officials say the suspect was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. In line with CPD’s protocol, both the GBI and CPD’s Office of Professional Standards will investigate the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation officials say.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large

Latest News

The Central Red Devils hosted the Thompson Warriors on Friday night.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: FRIDAY, December 23
Atlanta airport Friday morning.
Holiday travel rush off to a good start across Georgia
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus