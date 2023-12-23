The Dry Weather Sticks Around Until Santa Comes to Town

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas is just TWO days away and the Valley has some big changes ahead before Santa comes to town! Today we will have excellent weather if you have any last-minute shopping runs or holiday parties. Temperatures today will warm up to the upper 60s with sunny skies that will turn partly cloudy later tonight. The weather pattern shifts Christmas Eve, as cloudy conditions take over the Valley and showers roll in late Sunday evening. This rain will last until Christmas day, but the heaviest rain will come early Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder can be expected from this wet weather system but there is no concern for severe weather. Looking ahead to Christmas day, the showers/storms hang around until lunchtime, but become more scattered and lighter in the late afternoon. The story the weather model data is telling this morning is that conditions should be dry by Christmas evening. The weather shifts back to a cool and dry pattern after Christmas. If this track continues, we will welcome 2024 with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s in the Valley.

