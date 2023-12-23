Heavy police presence near Rigdon Rd, 10th St intersection in Columbus, 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence near the intersection of Rigdon Road and 10th Street in Columbus.

According to officials, police were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to the intersection. Officials say a male victim was shot in the leg and has been transported to Piedmont.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Stay with us on-air and online as we gather more details.

