Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Heavy police presence near Rigdon Rd, 10th St intersection in Columbus, 1 injured

Rigdon Rd and 10th St.
Rigdon Rd and 10th St.(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence near the intersection of Rigdon Road and 10th Street in Columbus.

According to officials, police were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to the intersection. Officials say a male victim was shot in the leg and has been transported to Piedmont.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Stay with us on-air and online as we gather more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Inmate convicted in Columbus armed robbery stabbed to death in Macon prison
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting

Latest News

Holiday travel ramps up all across Georgia
Holiday travel ramps up all across Georgia
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall
The Central Red Devils hosted the Thompson Warriors on Friday night.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: FRIDAY, December 23
Atlanta airport Friday morning.
Holiday travel rush off to a good start across Georgia