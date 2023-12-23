Business Break
Holiday travel ramps up all across Georgia

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Christmas just two days away, many are rushing to make it to their destination this holiday travel season.

AAA says more than 115 million Americans are expected to travel this year. That is about a 2-percent increase from last year.

We spoke with those who are flying and some who will be driving. However, all are ready to make it to their holiday destinations safely and smoothly.

As a result, many are hitting the road to travel to their holiday destinations.

According to AAA, 7.5 million people are expected to fly for the holidays. Airports are expected to be the busiest they’ve been throughout Christmas and New Year’s.

Jaime (Jim) Llinet was on his way to Atlanta airport and he said although he’s traveled many times before, it feels a little unnerving traveling during the holiday rush.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like crowds, and this is the time of year for big crowds, but I guess I got to make due,” said Llinet.

Christopher Matthews just arrived in Columbus from the Atlanta Airport to be with Family over the holidays.

“The TSA Line was stretched. Stretched man okay. There was not an inch of floor under those people,” said Matthews.

He gave tips for those flying, including making sure your bags aren’t overweight, so people won’t get hit with unplanned fees and arriving early.

“It doesn’t matter how early you think you are. Okay, I showed up two hours early, and by the time I got to my gate, it was right on that time when it was time for me to board. So, maybe three hours,” said Matthews.

