One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene, investigating a shooting outside Peachtree Mall.

According to a Couger Alert by Columbus State University, the reports of shots fired occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

CPD has confirmed one person has been injured in the shooting.

