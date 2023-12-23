Business Break
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm

Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene, investigating a shooting outside Peachtree Mall.

According to a Couger Alert by Columbus State University, the reports of shots fired occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

CPD has confirmed one person has been injured in the shooting.

Stay with us as we learn more about the developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

