One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene, investigating a shooting outside Peachtree Mall.
According to a Couger Alert by Columbus State University, the reports of shots fired occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CPD has confirmed one person has been injured in the shooting.
Stay with us as we learn more about the developing story.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.