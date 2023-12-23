Business Break
Police investigating shooting inside Peachtree Mall in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently on the scene, investigating a shooting inside Peachtree Mall.

According to a Couger Alert by Columbus State University, the reports of shots fired happened around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Details on the incident are still unclear at this time.

Stay with us as we learn more about the developing story.

