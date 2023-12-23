Police investigating shooting inside Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently on the scene, investigating a shooting inside Peachtree Mall.
According to a Couger Alert by Columbus State University, the reports of shots fired happened around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Details on the incident are still unclear at this time.
Stay with us as we learn more about the developing story.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.