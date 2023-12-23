Business Break
Umbrellas needed for Santa this Christmas

Arianna’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The countdown to Christmas is on and it’s only two days away! Before Christmas day arrives, we can expect dry conditions across the Valley tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from the mid- to upper-40s. Christmas Eve will see more clouds than sun and dry conditions are expected until the evening hours when some isolated showers will begin to work into the area. The rain will begin to move into a majority of the area Christmas Eve night and linger into Christmas Day with the heaviest of rain Christmas morning; before becoming more scattered in the afternoon and evening time frame. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out on Monday, but there are no severe weather concerns with this system.

Christmas Day Forecast
Christmas Day Forecast(WTVM Weather)

The rain looks to come to an end Monday overnight into Tuesday morning,  and from then on, dry conditions look to stick around the Valley into next weekend. Temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be much warmer than in 2022, with afternoon temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures waking up on Christmas Morning are expected to be in the mid- to upper-50s. Cooler temperatures are in store for the Valley Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s, with chillier temperatures Thursday and Friday afternoon in the low- to mid-50s. These cooler temperatures and drier conditions look to stick around heading towards the beginning of 2024.

