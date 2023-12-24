Business Break
More Clouds than Sun for Christmas Eve

Arianna’s Forecast
Christmas Countdown
Christmas Countdown(WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Day is one day away! Christmas Eve looks to be dry for the first half of the day before showers move into the area in the late afternoon/early evening time frame. Expect more clouds than sun today and afternoon temperatures ranging from mid- to upper-60s. Rain coverage increases in the overnight hours and into Christmas day with the heaviest rain in the morning hours; the rain becomes more scattered by the afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out hearing a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not a concern with this system. A few lingering showers are not out of the question on Tuesday, but heading into Wednesday, drier weather looks to stick around into New Year’s weekend. Waking up Christmas morning temperatures will be in the upper-50s, which is much warmer than Christmas last year. Temperatures on Christmas Day will be above average in the mid-60s with similar temperatures on Tuesday before cooler temperatures arrive in the Valley. Thursday through Saturday expect afternoon temperatures in the the low- to mid-50s. Have a safe and Merry Christmas!

