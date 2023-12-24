Rain moves in overnight, scattered by Christmas afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Eve will see more clouds than sun and dry conditions are expected until the evening hours when some isolated showers will begin to work into the area.

The rain will begin to move into a majority of the area Christmas Eve night and linger into Christmas Day with the heaviest of rain Christmas morning; before becoming more scattered in the afternoon and evening time frame.

Taking a look back at past Christmas Eve's, shows much colder temperatures last year when the high temperature was only... Posted by Arianna Wittic WTVM on Saturday, December 23, 2023

A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out on Monday, but there are no severe weather concerns with this system.

