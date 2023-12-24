COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Santa will need to pack the umbrella and rain gear as he heads towards the Chattahoochee Valley. Rain coverage begins to increase this evening with isolated showers, before the bulk of the rain moves into the region in the overnight hours and into Christmas morning. The rain looks to be heaviest in the morning hours on Christmas, before becoming more scattered in the afternoon and evening. We cannot rule out hearing a few rumbles of thunder, but overall there is no concern for severe weather for our area. Make sure to have the WTVM Weather app downloaded to watch for video updates ahead of Christmas. Isolated showers look to linger Tuesday, but drier conditions are in store beginning Wednesday through New Year’s Eve. Above average temperatures for Christmas Day and Tuesday with temperatures ranging from the mid- to upper-60s before colder temperatures arrive in the Valley beginning Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures in the low-50s. Morning temperatures Friday through Saturday morning range from the upper-20s to low-30s. Have a safe and Merry Christmas!

