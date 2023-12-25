Business Break
California police seek suspect in the hit-and-run deaths of 2 young siblings

Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed two young brothers.
Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed two young brothers.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed two young brothers on Friday.

Police responded to a reported traffic collision at an intersection in Antioch around 11:30 p.m., the Antioch Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arrived at the scene of an accident involving two vehicles, including one carrying two boys, aged 12 and 13.

The boys were transported by ambulance to area hospitals but died of their injuries, police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled on foot, police said.

“It appears speed and reckless driving were factors in this incident,” the police statement said.

A witness reported seeing a black SUV speed past. He heard a crash and went to the scene, where he found the driver of the car that apparently was hit by the SUV, KGO-TV reported.

The witness said he helped the man, believed to be the father of the two boys, remove one of them from his car.

The Antioch police asked members of the public with any information to contact the department.

