Damp Christmas Night; Lingering Drizzle & Fog into Tuesday

Derek’s Forecast!
PHOTOS: People are spreading holiday cheer with their next level decorations. Share yours!
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a damp Christmas Day, showers and drizzle will likely linger into the night and during the day on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. We may see areas of fog develop by Tuesday morning, so that will also be something to watch out for if you have travel plans or need to get back to work! Wednesday will be a transition day for us as we will see more clouds than sun and cooler temperatures. The wind will start to pick up a bit as a cold front starts to push into the area. Much colder air will arrive for the rest of the week and into the upcoming New Year’s weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for Thursday through New Year’s Eve with the coldest day likely being on Friday with most spots in the 40s. Expect 20s and 30s for lows through this time too. Going into New Year’s Eve, we will see an increase in clouds, but indications are that the next chance for a little rain will move in by New Year’s Day. There are still some questions as to the timing and coverage, so that will be one thing that we will watch very carefully for you in the long-range forecast. We should dry things back out for the first few days of the new year.

