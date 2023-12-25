Family releases balloons for the birthday of Columbus woman missing since 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered on Dec. 23 to celebrate the 33rd birthday of a woman who went missing in Columbus over five years ago.

To date many questions still remain, but the family is holding on to hope as they celebrate another birthday missed.

“We feel cheated in a way because she should be here with us,” said Gidden’s cousin, Chernda Pendleton.

Giddens went missing from her home Montclair Drive back on March 12, 2018.

Ebony’s cousin describes when they first realized Ebony may be in trouble.

“Ebony’s brother, AL, went to go pick up the kids to take them to school, and among him getting there, he could never get no answer at the door, and when his nephew was able to get to the door, AL was able to get into the house and upon getting in there, they realized Ebony was not there,” said Pendleton.

According to Pendleton, since 2022 there’s been two new detectives assigned to the case, but still no updates or contact from Giddens… leaving her three young sons and family without closure.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened, but her family has their own theory.

“We believe a young man went into her home that night and took her by force. He either harmed her by force there or he either took her by force because she would have never left her kids,” Pendleton said.

Her former boyfriend Malcom Jackson was sentenced to 35 years behind bars for assault, possession of a firearm and stalking against her one year after she went missing.

However, he is not facing charges for Gidden’s disappearance.

“I have my days where I just sit and think, wonder where could you be baby., What are you doing? And I just say Lord just protect her, you know,” said Patricia Giddens, Ebony’s aunt.

It’s been a lot. It’s been a toll mentally. It takes over me. I try to find ways of where she may be,” said her another cousin, Ashley Jones.

Although the family is trying to embrace happier times, they still have a message for Ebony just in case she’s still out there.

“Happy Birthday to her today, and we praying for you. And we just praying please come home and please be safe, and we gone continue to look we gone always look,” said Pendleton.

The family described Ebony Giddens as the life of the party, an excellent mother, funny, and one who loved her family.

They are strongly encouraging anyone who knows something to speak up so they can find closure.

If you have any information about Gidden’s whereabouts you can call 911 or reach out to the Columbus Police Department.

