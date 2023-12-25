Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital welcomes 2023 Christmas baby
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A great Christmas gift is the gift of life. Thousands of babies are born daily, but Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital welcomed its first Christmas baby of 2023.
According to the newborn’s mother, Cierra Cox, Joel Fluellen was born Dec. 25 at 9:17 a.m. via Caesarean birth, or C-section, weighing 5 lbs.,10 oz. and 19 inches long.
Here’s a beautiful picture of Joel, Mom, and Dad:
Congratulations and Merry Christmas!
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.