Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital welcomes 2023 Christmas baby

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A great Christmas gift is the gift of life. Thousands of babies are born daily, but Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital welcomed its first Christmas baby of 2023.

According to the newborn’s mother, Cierra Cox, Joel Fluellen was born Dec. 25 at 9:17 a.m. via Caesarean birth, or C-section, weighing 5 lbs.,10 oz. and 19 inches long.

Here’s a beautiful picture of Joel, Mom, and Dad:

Columbus Piedmont first Christmas baby of 2023 (Source: Cierra Cox)

Congratulations and Merry Christmas!

