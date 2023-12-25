A Rainy Start to Christmas Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Merry Christmas! Christmas Day is off to a rainy start for some with more showers on the way. We still remain on track for the showers and some storms to become more scattered by the afternoon and evening hours tonight. We cannot rule out hearing a few rumbles of thunder, but we are not expecting severe weather for our area. Tonight some areas of fog will be present, so make sure to use some extra caution on the roadways. The rain will begin to taper off throughout the night tonight, with a few lingering showers on Tuesday morning before drier conditions are instore beginning Wednesday and lasting into New Year’s weekend. Afternoon temperatures on Christmas and Tuesday are expected to reach the mid- to upper-60s, before cooler temperatures reach our area towards then end of this week. Temperatures Thursday and Friday look to range between 5-10 degrees cooler than average, with afternoon highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve and New Years Day expect drier conditions for the last day of the year with sunny to mostly sunny skies, and beginning 2024 with partly cloudy skies. We may see an isolated shower on New Year’s Day, but we will continue to fine tune the forecast over the coming days leading up to the New Year!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.