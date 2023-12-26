GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Peachtree Mall parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Peachtree Mall parking lot.

On December 22, at 6:10 p.m., the Columbus Police Department was dispatched to an individual breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of Peachtree Mall, and the individual pointed a gun at witnesses.

Officers saw 19-year-old Dwayne Neely and exchanged gunfire with Neely. Neely was hit several times; first aid was provided on the scene and Neely was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment of his injuries.

According to the GBI, Neely was shot and injured in the parking lot of the Peachtree Mall, however no officers were injured in the incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The GBI has been requested to investigate 102 officer-involved shootings in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.