Lingering clouds and drizzle Tuesday

Tyler’s forecast
A dreary Tuesday will be followed by a little more sun Wednesday and especially Thursday. A couple more mild days ahead.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Still a little dreary through mid-week as clouds linger. After some leftover mist and drizzle Tuesday, a drier and much colder stretch is coming our way.

Clouds and mist around Tuesday.
Clouds and mist around Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Areas of morning fog, drizzle and mist on this Tuesday, especially during the morning. Any leftover moisture won’t amount to much, but it’ll be more of a nuisance. Otherwise, cloudy with perhaps a few glimpses of sun later in the day. Temperatures not changing much, staying in the low to mid 60s throughout the day.

Gloomy Tuesday with some areas of mist and drizzle. However, it won't amount to much and...
Gloomy Tuesday with some areas of mist and drizzle. However, it won't amount to much and temperatures will be mild in the 60s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy tonight. Some patchy fog is possible. Cooler early Wednesday but not too cold yet. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

A slow clearing of the sky is expected the next few days. You'll notice some colder...
A slow clearing of the sky is expected the next few days. You'll notice some colder temperatures, too, by Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds with a little more sun mixing in Wednesday. One more mild day. Highs between 60 and 63 degrees. A cold front moves through early Thursday bringing back the winter-like temperatures and kicking up the breeze. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s.

Back to freezing temperatures by Friday morning.
Back to freezing temperatures by Friday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

An upper level low moving southeast across the middle of the country and even the Tennessee Valley will help to pull down more of that colder air. As a result, temperatures early Friday are expected to dip into the low to mid 30s Friday with highs likely not even reaching 50 degrees.

Chilly but a decent amount of sun for New Year's Weekend.
Chilly but a decent amount of sun for New Year's Weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It will stay cool to chilly through New Year’s and even the first several days of 2024. Our next rain chance is New Year’s Day.

By late week, we'll be in the midst of a dry and colder stretch of weather through early 2024.
By late week, we'll be in the midst of a dry and colder stretch of weather through early 2024.(Source: WTVM Weather)

