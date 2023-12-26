Lingering clouds and drizzle Tuesday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Still a little dreary through mid-week as clouds linger. After some leftover mist and drizzle Tuesday, a drier and much colder stretch is coming our way.
Areas of morning fog, drizzle and mist on this Tuesday, especially during the morning. Any leftover moisture won’t amount to much, but it’ll be more of a nuisance. Otherwise, cloudy with perhaps a few glimpses of sun later in the day. Temperatures not changing much, staying in the low to mid 60s throughout the day.
Mostly cloudy tonight. Some patchy fog is possible. Cooler early Wednesday but not too cold yet. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
Clouds with a little more sun mixing in Wednesday. One more mild day. Highs between 60 and 63 degrees. A cold front moves through early Thursday bringing back the winter-like temperatures and kicking up the breeze. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s.
An upper level low moving southeast across the middle of the country and even the Tennessee Valley will help to pull down more of that colder air. As a result, temperatures early Friday are expected to dip into the low to mid 30s Friday with highs likely not even reaching 50 degrees.
It will stay cool to chilly through New Year’s and even the first several days of 2024. Our next rain chance is New Year’s Day.
