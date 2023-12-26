Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to a news release.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. This last happened 10 years ago when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a player in California took home $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters killed in car crash on Hwy. 190 in Pine Mountain
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
One person injured in shooting outside Peachtree Mall, Columbus police confirm
Sirena Saunders
Muscogee County public defender arrested on drug charges at scene of Rollins Way shooting
Suspects involved in North Columbus double shooting
Columbus police search for suspects in Rollins Way double shooting
Shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
CPD releases statement on officer-involved shooting near Peachtree Mall

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
Columbus Piedmont first Christmas baby of 2023
Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital welcomes 2023 Christmas baby
Julia McClellan is using Christmas cards to find dates.
‘Try something new’: Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
A Minneapolis woman is taking a novel approach to dating by using Christmas cards to meet men....
'Try something new': Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love