Travelers at Atlanta airport seeing long lines and some delays the day after Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The halls of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were decked with travelers on the day after Christmas.

“It’s just a lot,” said one traveler. “I don’t know what to think. I just want to go.”

The airport was filled with people looking to get back home from the Christmas festivities. The security lines extended well past the atrium and into the baggage claim area, leaving many passengers frustrated. An airport representative said the busiest period of the day was between 5 and 10 a.m.

Nick Nieuwhof was in Atlanta visiting family for the holiday, and he made sure he left extra early for the plane ride home to Detroit.

“I left my house at 4 this morning to try to get here, so definitely have to get here early for Atlanta,” he said.

One couple was returning to San Diego.

“We just celebrated our one-year anniversary. We just moved in together. Now it’s the quintessential visit with the parents for Christmas,” they said.

The couple said they understood that lines are to be expected when traveling through the world’s busiest airport during a busy travel period.

“It always helps to be a little more patient and understand that everybody is having that same kind of stress, and it doesn’t make it any better when you’re freaking out, because we’re all in a line,” they said.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Atlanta airport had 262 delays and two cancellations. Air travel nationwide has been relatively smooth, much better so far compared to last year’s holiday meltdown.

Nationwide, AAA predicts a record 7.5 million people are expected to travel by air through the new year. With so many people passing through Atlanta’ s airport, patience will be key.

The airport recommends travelers arrive at least two to three hours before departure for domestic flights.

