Warm and Cloudy for Wednesday; Cooler Temps Return Thursday

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Tuesday Evening Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a gloomy day across the Valley with a few sprinkles of rain, but changes to the weather pattern will arrive in the next few days.  Tomorrow will feature partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-40s to start the day. There will be areas of patchy fog in the morning, but this will clear out as temperatures warm up tomorrow to the low 60s. The much cooler weather sets in on Thursday when a cold front moves through during the day that will usher in a cool dry airmass behind the front.  High temperatures drop into the low to mid-50s on Thursday, but Friday will be the coldest day with lows in the low 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Conditions also turn breezy following the cold front with wind gust up to 30 mph on Friday. This front will clear the cloudy skies that have hung around the past few days and keep the Valley dry until NYE. Speaking of New Year’s Eve, the Valley is expected to remain dry and cool, but light showers creep back in for the first day of 2024.

