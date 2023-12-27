Business Break
2 arrested for meth found in stolen vehicle during traffic stop in North Columbus

North Columbus arrested for stolen vehicle, other charges
North Columbus arrested for stolen vehicle, other charges(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop on a stolen vehicle landed two suspects behind bars, charged with multiple crimes, including possession of methamphetamine, in north Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Special Operations Patrol Units noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Lee County traveling north on Veterans Parkway.

Authorities initiated a travel stop and took the two suspects in the vehicle into custody and also discovered a quantity of methamphetamine.

Christopher Durdenn and Jamila Johnson were charged with the following:

  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property
  • Felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state
  • Felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug-related objects

The suspects were both taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

