Columbus police investigating shooting on Sentry St.

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting near Northstar Drive in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Sentry Drive just one day after the Christmas holiday.

Police say shots were fired at a home on the street. However, there were no injuries reported.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

