Columbus police investigating shooting on Sentry St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting near Northstar Drive in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Sentry Drive just one day after the Christmas holiday.

Shooting investigation on Sentry St. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Police say shots were fired at a home on the street. However, there were no injuries reported.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.