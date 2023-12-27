Business Break
Columbus police searching for November murder suspect(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has now developed a suspect in the November murder of a 36-year-old man.

Officials say on December 1, probable cause was established to issue murder warrants for 30-year-old Gerald Simpson, also known as “JR,” for the death of Michael Brown.

Police say they went to the area of Harvey Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on November 8, responding to reports about a person yelling. According to the Columbus Police Department, a witness came outside and saw the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michael Brown by the Muscogee County coroner.

After EMS arrived at the scene, Brown was taken to Piedmont Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Simpson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Simpson is urged to call 911 or Sgt. Danforth at 706-604-7157.

