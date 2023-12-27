Business Break
Cooler Weather is Headed to the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
3-Day Forecast PM WTVM
3-Day Forecast PM WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sunshine returns in full tomorrow, but these sunny skies do not mean the Valley will see warmer temperatures. A cold front moves through the Valley tomorrow morning and it will usher in dry cool air. The coldest conditions will not be felt until Friday, but Thursday will still be chilly. Temperatures cool overnight and the Valley will wake up tomorrow morning in the upper 30s to low 40s, and warm to the low to mid-50s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The cold air really settles in Friday with morning lows near freezing, and highs only warming to the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but mostly sunny skies return Saturday with temperatures similar to Friday.  The weekend weather features cool highs in the 50s and cold overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s with more sun than clouds, but a chance of rain returns to the Valley on New Year’s Day. This won’t be a washout by any means and expected to be light passing showers, but we will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer to 2024. For the first week of 2024, the story remains the same with below-average temperatures in the morning and afternoon; however, another round of rain is possible late next week.

